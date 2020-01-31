John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge Groundhog Day Festival

Posted 10:04 AM, January 31, 2020, by , Updated at 09:59AM, January 31, 2020

Sunday is Groundhog Day and John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge is hosting their annual festival to celebrate the holiday!

Data pix.

Cheyenne Corin visited the center to preview what they have planned for Saturday, Feb. 1st.  From 10am-1pm there will be indoor festival will feature live music, crafts, games, exhibitors, live animal presentations, guided hikes, and even a life-size groundhog burrow for kids to explore!

No registration is required, come one and all!  For more information, check out their website.

