John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge Groundhog Day Festival

Sunday is Groundhog Day and John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge is hosting their annual festival to celebrate the holiday!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cheyenne Corin visited the center to preview what they have planned for Saturday, Feb. 1st. From 10am-1pm there will be indoor festival will feature live music, crafts, games, exhibitors, live animal presentations, guided hikes, and even a life-size groundhog burrow for kids to explore!

No registration is required, come one and all! For more information, check out their website.