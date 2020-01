Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gearing up for the Big Game? On Sunday, the average American will consume a whopping 6 THOUSAND calories -- more than Thanksgiving and Christmas. Registered Dietitian, Kelly Jones, with RDTV is joined us with some healthy swaps guaranteed to score big with the crowd this weekend!

POM POMS -- @pomwonderful

Wonderful Pistachios -- @wonderfulpistachios

Pure Farmland Homestyle Plant-Based Meatballs -- Available at ACME, Giant and ShopRite

Birds Eye Veggie Made Broccoli Tots -- BirdsEye.com