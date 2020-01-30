Philly Feeds Foley: High Street on Market Uses Locally Grown Ingredients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

High Street on Market is all about local artisan foods. The all day restaurant features a menu full of local grown foods along with daily fresh made bread and their breakfast sandwiches are a perfect example.

“We wanted to do something with bread and a sandwich of breakfast that had as much meaning as any other dish that a chef might put on a dinner menu,” said high Street on Market owner Ellen Yin.

The Hickory Town sandwich, named after the former name of the city of Lancaster, showcases farm fresh eggs along with bologna and horseradish cheddar from Lancaster County.

"We were trying to riff on what would be locally inspired, delicious and what people could eat every day,” added Yin.

A classic bacon egg and cheese sandwich and a vegetarian option with mushrooms from Kennett Square are also on the breakfast menu.