× Make-A-Wish Foundation Sending Local Boy To Super Bowl

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is making an 8 year-old boy’s dream come true by sending him to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

Dylan Sari has leukemia and will join 18 other kids and their families for the big game.

He and others will get to spend time with past and present NFL players, get red carpet access to the NFL Honors event and get to see the big game firsthand.

Our Khiree Stewart caught up with Sari and his family at the airport.