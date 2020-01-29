Renee Taylor, known for playing Fran Drescher’s mom in “The Nanny,” joined us in the studio today to talk about her new up coming play “My Life on a Diet.” It is playing at Bucks County Playhouse from Jan. 30 through Feb. 2.
Renee Taylor Live
