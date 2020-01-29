Happy National Puzzle Day 2020!

Posted 9:55 AM, January 29, 2020, by , Updated at 09:54AM, January 29, 2020

Maya Heiland, Program Manager at University City Science Center in Philadelphia joined us to have some fun with puzzles/brain teasers!

See below for the games we played:

  1. Identify the word pattern (2 minutes each, would need to be projected).
    1. What do these seven words all have in common: banana, dresser, grammar, potato, revive, uneven, and assess? Answer: In every word mentioned, if u take the first letter and put it at the end, u will get the same original word.
    2. What unusual property do the words FLOUR, TERN, and THIRSTY have in common? Answer: Remove one letter from each word and they all spell a numeral.
  2. Triangle Challenge (4 min with big matchstick/skewers as props) Using exactly six toothpicks, make four equilateral triangles that are the same size.

 

 

