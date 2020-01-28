String Theory Charter School is connected to Philadelphia Performing Arts and offers students a hands-on learning experience not typical at traditional schools. Our own Sophia Cifuentes went to back to school to check out some of the classes that are in session this semester.
Courses at String Theory Charter School
-
Principals at Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School (PALCS)
-
Philadelphia School Brings Pumpkin Patch to School Yard
-
Weekend Philler Episode 405
-
Girl denied school photos because of her hair gets magazine-worthy shoot with photographer
-
Some elementary schools in Utah no longer handing out homework
-
-
PHL17 In The Classroom: Cedarbrook Middle School
-
PHL17 In The Classroom: Kensington Creative And Performing Arts High School
-
Delta plane drops fuel on 3 Los Angeles-area schools; at least 42 patients treated
-
‘Lifestyle violation’: 9th-grader expelled over rainbow birthday photo on Facebook
-
Memorial Grows Outside Lower Merion High School Following Kobe Bryant Death
-
-
Vesper Bros Fundraising for Puerto Rico
-
Soldier surprises brother for Christmas at Ohio elementary school
-
Radio station cancels show after host says ‘nice school shooting’ would interrupt impeachment coverage