Super Soul Party in Philly

SuperSoulParty.org has been brought to Philadelphia in partnership with
ENG Non-Profit to make a difference in the lives of people experiencing homelessness.
Their events feature hot buffets, cold drinks, haircuts, clothing drives and a chance to watch the big game. This will be an evening of connection, laughter, and great food.
Super Bowl Sunday, February 2nd @ 6PM-10PM EST
LOCATION: Concilio, 141 E Hunting Park Av Philadelphia, PA 19124
To learn more about Super Soul, visit their website.
To learn more about ENG Non-profit, visit their website.