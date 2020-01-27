Super Soul Party in Philly

Posted 8:39 AM, January 27, 2020, by , Updated at 08:12AM, January 27, 2020

SuperSoulParty.org has been brought to Philadelphia in partnership with

ENG Non-Profit to make a difference in the lives of people experiencing homelessness.

Their events feature hot buffets, cold drinks, haircuts, clothing drives and a chance to watch the big game. This will be an evening of connection, laughter, and great food.

Super Bowl Sunday, February 2nd @ 6PM-10PM EST 

LOCATION: Concilio, 141 E Hunting Park Av Philadelphia, PA 19124

To learn more about Super Soul, visit their website.

To learn more about ENG Non-profit, visit their website.  

