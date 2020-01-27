× Memorial Grows Outside Lower Merion High School Following Kobe Bryant Death

The death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant is sending shockwaves throughout our area.

Yesterday, Bryant’s helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California. Officials have said that weather conditions were foggy and did not meet standards for flying.

Bryant, his daughter, and the other victims were on their way to a basketball game.

The National Transportation Safety Board will have a team of investigators on the ground to try to determine what exactly went wrong on board that flight.

Bryant attended Lower Merion High School in Ardmore. Our Khiree Stewart shows us how people there are remembering his life.