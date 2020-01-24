IN FOCUS: U.S. Census Bureau Is Hiring, Girl Scout Cookie Selling Season Teaching Entrepreneurship and Community Service, and Pink Goes Red Heart Health Event

On PHL 17’s In Focus this weekend with Jennifer Lewis-Hall airing Saturday, January 25, 2020 and Sunday January 26, 2020 we start with a close look at the U.S. Census, Girl Scout Cookie selling season teaching entrepreneurship and community service, and Pink Goes Red Heart health event.

The U.S. Census Bureau is hiring – and looking for thousands of people to fill jobs including positions as census takers. We also learn how the census count impacts our cities and towns in many important ways including federal spending and services to the number of representatives each state has in Congress. Fernando Armstrong, the Philadelphia Regional Director of the U.S. Census Bureau joins us as well as Tamika Mitchell, Philadelphia Assistant Regional Census Manager. Paul Jargowsky who is the director of the Center for Urban Research and Education at Rutgers-Camden also joins us as we continue our coverage of the impact of the U.S. Census. Jargowsky`s principal research interests are inequality, the geographic concentration of poverty, and residential segregation by race and class. He shares his perspective on how the census is key in determining services such as healthcare and transportation and what that means for communities, particularly those in our urban areas and cities.

Then, it’s Girl Scout cookie season. We meet Bryana with the Girl Scouts of Central and Southern New Jersey who is featured on the new shortbread Girl Scout cookie box. Bryana shares how she wants to use her proceeds from cookie sales to give back to the community by creating more self-care bags to distribute to people who are homeless. Ginny Marino, the CEO of Girl Scouts of Central and Southern New Jersey is with us for In Focus to talk about entrepreneurship and activities that help girls to achieve goals in conjunction with their programs.

And, Heart Disease remains a leading cause of death for men and women. And, African Americans have a higher risk of heart disease according to experts. We hear about the event happening in Camden, New Jersey in time for Heart Month in February. The event is sponsored by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.’s Theta Pi Omega Chapter. Dr. Troy Randle a Cardiologist with Virtua Cardiology provides some tips for heart health and warning signs for heart attack. Sharon L. Hopson, President of the Theta Pi Omega Chapter joins Jennifer as well as Dr. Tenesha Shaw Mason, the chapter’s Women's Health and Wellness Program Chairperson. In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17.