January 25th marks the Lunar New Year so Inchin’s Bamboo Garden Restaurant joined us to whip up some traditional dishes.

Chef Bijesh Sur prepared Hakka Noodles, Spring Rolls, Dumplings and Chocolate Spring Rolls which are traditional "lucky" foods for Chinese New Year - noodles are symbolic of a long life, dumplings and springs bring the promise of wealth!

Inchin is a combination of the words Indian and Chinese which describes their cuisine. To visit the restaurant, visit their website.