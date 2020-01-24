Adopt a Pet: Buddy

Posted 9:36 AM, January 24, 2020, by , Updated at 09:35AM, January 24, 2020
Data pix.

Meet Buddy!

This 9-year-old fluff-ball has the best personality! He walks like a pro on a leash, is friendly to everyone he meets and loves a good belly rub.

Buddy knows his basic commands, he'll even give you a high-five! He would do well with just about any family and gets along with dogs and cats too.

Buddy lived with the same family for his entire life, but then found himself at the PAWS Adoption Center in Old City, Philadelphia after his last landlord said no pets.

If you want to learn more about this happy guy, click here!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.