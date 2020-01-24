Adopt a Pet: Buddy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Buddy!

This 9-year-old fluff-ball has the best personality! He walks like a pro on a leash, is friendly to everyone he meets and loves a good belly rub.

Buddy knows his basic commands, he'll even give you a high-five! He would do well with just about any family and gets along with dogs and cats too.

Buddy lived with the same family for his entire life, but then found himself at the PAWS Adoption Center in Old City, Philadelphia after his last landlord said no pets.

If you want to learn more about this happy guy, click here!