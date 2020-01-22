Missouri family divided as 49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl approaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (WDAF) — Chiefs Kingdom unites on February 2 in Miami. That’s when Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will meet the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

One family from Warrensburg will watch and cheer, but their house will be divided on Super Bowl Sunday. No matter who wins, the Stinson Family will celebrate despite their football loyalties, which are split down the middle.

Jason and Jessie have been married for 12 years. The Super Bowl might be a lovingly contentious matter, since Jessie, a lifelong Chiefs fan has Jason, who loves his Niners, to contend with.

The Stinsons come by their teams honestly.

Jessie, a Kansas native, said she’s always been loyal to the Chiefs, while Jason said his mom grew up in Northern California, and he’s supported the Niners since their dynasty days of three decades ago.

“(I remember) just from a young age watching Joe Montana and Jerry Rice throw touchdown passes after touchdown passes in Super Bowls,” Jason smiled. “I think when she met me, she saw the 49ers flag in my room. She knew right then, I was a Niners fan.”

The Stinsons two young kids watch, and their parents encourage them to cheer for the team of their choice.

Championship Sunday saw the Stinsons rooting for each other’s teams. The Chiefs won the AFC Championship by knocking off Tennessee, and the 49ers defeated Green Bay to win the NFC title.

On Super Bowl Sunday, the Stinsons said they’ll stick to their loyalties.

“It’s so much fun,” Jessie said. “I told Jason, probably six or eight weeks ago, this is probably what it’s going to come to. It’s going to be the Super Bowl. It’s going to be the Chiefs. He kept telling me, ‘No, no, no. We’ll see.'”

“If the Niners win, I’ll be shooting fireworks outside and popping champagne. We’ll see what she’s doing. She’ll probably be recording me doing that. If the Chiefs win, I’ll probably be pretty bummed out,” Jason laughed.

For the time being, there’s no friendly wager on the Super Bowl for this football family. However, Jason mentioned the possibility of picking up a new TV for the big game. One can bet they’ll be pinned to it when their favorite teams square off.