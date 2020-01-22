Critical Shortage of Blood at The American Red Cross

January is National Blood Donor Month because it’s the time when donations typically drop off during and immediately after the winter holidays.

Every day, the Red Cross must collect nearly 13,000 blood donations and more than 2,600 platelet donations for patients who rely on blood to survive. Shortfalls in donations can cause delays in essential medical care for patients

Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O blood available for patient emergencies and medical treatments.

Donors of all blood types – especially types O positive and O negative – are urged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting their website, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

