Iron Hill Brewery to feature local home brewers beer, proceeds to go to charity

Posted 10:17 AM, January 21, 2020, by , Updated at 10:15AM, January 21, 2020
Iron Hill Brewery just announced its local Brew With a Legend regional beer competition winners!

The Greater Philadelphia event named Tim Egan its 2020 winner with his brew called "Dewey Beetem & Howe." It's a saison brewed with beets in it.

The brewery's New Jersey winner is Patrick Smith with a porter beer, called "Paddy’s Wm. Younger BS Porter."

Local home brewers were invited to submit up to four 12 ounce bottles of their own beer recipes for judging.

The beers will be available on-tap at Iron Hill, and one dollar from each pint will go to a charity selected by the winner.

