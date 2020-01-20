MLK Day at The National Constitution Center

Today the reading of Dr. King’s historic, “I Have A Dream Speech” will be performed at The National Constitution Center.

12 p.m. and 2 p.m., F.M. Kirby Auditorium A diverse ensemble of local actors will join students from local colleges and universities to perform a passionate reading of Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech.

The $5 admission on Martin Luther King Jr. Day includes access to the National Constitution Center’s new permanent exhibit, Civil War and Reconstruction: The Battle for Freedom and Equality; the interactive main exhibit, The Story of We the People; the signature multimedia, theatrical performance of Freedom Rising presented in the Sidney Kimmel Theater; and the iconic Signers’ Hall, featuring 42 life-size, bronze statues of the Founding Fathers.