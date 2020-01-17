Traci`s Tribe, a Huntington Valley non-profit founded by a group of 22 close-knit women and their children who share a very special bond over the loss of their friend Traci DiStefano. At 46 years-old, Traci lost an 8-year battle to a rare form of ovarian cancer in January 2019, sadly leaving behind her husband and 14-year old Autistic son. After Traci passed, one of the Tribe kids, 13 year-old Casey Stone wanted to keep Traci`s memory alive by starting an inaugural fundraising event.
Traci’s Tribe
-
Teen arrested for armed robbery YouTube ‘prank’ on his mother
-
Charges pending over video showing two-year-old using vaping device
-
Three arrested after children locked in ‘cages’ at Alabama home, deputies say
-
Adopt a Pet: Pebbles
-
Adopt a Pet: Foxy
-
-
Adopt a Pet: Christian
-
-
This 104-year-old Marine Corps veteran is asking for Valentine’s Day cards: ‘I’ll save every one’
-
11-year-old girl rescued hours after abduction; video of suspicious car surfaces
-
The first of the baby boomers are approaching 80. Are you prepared to take care of your loved ones?
-
-
Proposed bill would ban cell phone use for anyone under 21
-
Eight-year-old tops YouTube list of high earners with $26 million
-
Adopt a Pet: Jazzy