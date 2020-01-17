New Chester County Coworking Space Lets You Bring Your Dog to Work & Sip on Free Cold Brew

If you’re someone who works from home and you’re in need of a change of scenery, look no further. Flourish Coworking Space offers all the comfy, cozy vibes you need to get the job done!

Local sisters Laura and Lindsay DiFrancesco just opened the doors to this lush coworking space in Chester County with a focus on sustainability.

It was less than six months ago when Laura DiFrancesco realized her corporate law firm, Dean Street Law, was quickly growing. Previously working out of her house, her team needed a new space to work.

Laura was on the hunt for a space that was not only functional to work from, but also beautiful to look at. With the help of her sister Lindsay, Flourish Coworking Space was born. The bi-level home turned coworking space has all the comforts of your house mixed with the necessities you need to work.

"The general idea of the first floor is our open common space. You'll have a lot of nice clusters of seating. We have a great big, beautiful tablescape in our Sun Room," said Laura.

The long dining table in the Sun Room offers a great spot for group meetings, collaboration or even a dinner party if you'd like. A highlight in this room is the "living wall," a vertical garden filled with greenery. It's a great spot to get that perfect Instagram shot.

For solo workers, high top tables are also available on the first floor.

"You can stand and work. We even have mini steppers if you like to be active during your day," said Laura.

Upstairs is the quiet zone. You'll find phone booths for private conversations and the option to secure yourself a dedicated desk. Free cold brew is also on tap up there in the Flourish Cafe.

Growing up on a farm in southern Chester County had a major impact on the DiFrancesco sisters. This connection to nature and their environment inspired Lindsay to receive her masters in sustainability. When it comes to sustainable initiatives at Flourish, she's the expert.

"It can be a really daunting task for everyone, but as long as you pick those low-hanging fruits. Some low-hanging fruits for us were implementing a trash, recyclable, compost waste system. Something that's a little bit harder that we implemented was we redid our entire heating system so it was more energy efficient," said Lindsay.

With zero waste in mind, a lot of the furniture in the space is secondhand with natural textures and compostable products throughout. And if you don't want to leave your furry friend behind, Flourish is pet-friendly!

Over 200 people attended the grand opening weekend from January second to the fifth. The weekend included activities like workshops, speakers, free headshots, yoga and brunch!

"It's a lot like a gym membership, but for office space. We have day passes and then all the way up to dedicated desk memberships. The range starts at $25 and then ranges up to $400 if you'd like a whole monthly 24/7 access pass," said Laura.

Right now a FREE three day pass is available until February 15th.

"Those days can be used at any time so you can come, check out the space, enjoy yourself, bring friends or colleges to have a meeting...," she added.