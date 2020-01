Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Foxy!

Foxy is an older gal, but you wouldn't know it by her love of toys! This friendly 12-year-old moved into the Morris Animal Refuge when her family moved away.

She loves food, people, walks and playtime. Foxy is great with kids, but does prefer to be the only animal in the home.

Want to make Foxy part of your family? Click here!