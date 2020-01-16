Philly Feeds Foley: Chick-A Boom in Delaware County Joins the Chicken Sandwich Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new chicken sandwich player is now in the game in the Delaware Valley. Chick-A Boom in Folcroft has been open since September of last year and the word is quickly getting out.

“I want it to be the next big fast food chain,” said restaurant owner Brittany Tolliferreo.

Tolliferreo says she uses a double fried recipe from her grandmother in the sandwiches and combines that with eight different flavors including chicken parm and Mango Habernero. Chick-A Boom is also in the process of expanding to West Philadelphia and will unveil a new drive through location in February.

“I feel like if you think too hard about things you just won’t do it, so I said you know what I want to create a chicken place, I want to use my Grandmom Cuddy’s recipe and I just did it and its been successful,” added Tolliferreo.