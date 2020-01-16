Irish island looking for two people to manage coffee shop

Posted 11:50 AM, January 16, 2020, by

GREAT BLASKET ISLAND, Ireland (WJW) — Calling all coffee and traveler lovers. We’ve found your dream job.

A remote island in Ireland is looking for two people to serve as management for the island’s accommodation and coffee shop.

Great Blasket Island is approximately 4 miles long and 1/2 mile wide, according to the island’s website. It features over 1,100 acres of unspoiled, largely mountainous terrain.

It’s home to an abundance of wildlife and is thriving with Irish culture and history.

There are only a handful of full-time residents living on the island and it is only accessible by boat from the surrounding islands.

The online job posting says the position runs from April to October.

The island is looking for either a couple or two friends to fill the position.

Food and accommodation are provided.

People interested in applying for the job can contact Alice at info@greatblasketisland.net for more information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.