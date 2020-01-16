Comedian Vince Valentine’s ‘Stand Up Comedy 101’ Class Returns This February

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you've ever wanted to learn how to perform stand up like the pros, now is your chance!

Local comedian Vince Valentine is hosting a course called "Stand Up Comedy 101" for those who have ever wanted to try the art! You don't need any experience to sign up. Vince says he will teach you everything from timing of your speech, to the structure of your act.

It's not all about comedy either. The class will help anybody who wants to gain self-confidence and public speaking skills. It can even help you give presentations and speak at meetings at work!

The first course starts February 24 at Camden County Community College, and a second course begins on March 17 at Northeast Philly Comedy Cabaret.

If you want to catch one of Vince's shows, he's performing January 25 at The Southampton Room in Northeast Philadelphia.

For more information on classes and shows, visit VinceValentine.com.