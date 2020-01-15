The first of the baby boomers are approaching 80. Are you prepared to take care of your loved ones?

Posted 10:18 AM, January 15, 2020, by , Updated at 10:17AM, January 15, 2020
Most people spend more time planning their next vacation than where their spouse or parent will spend their remaining years.

By 2025, the first of 77 million baby boomers will turn 80 years old -- so that means it's time to start planning to help the elder loved ones in your life.

"We as a society are not prepared for the onslaught of individuals with Alzheimers, related dementia and other chronic illnesses," said attorney Jerold E. Rothkoff. "The average citizen waits until a crisis hits."

First thing to do is have a family meeting to plan. There you can decide what the elder's plans are and what the family can afford.

Next, be prepared. Planning last minute while your family is in crisis is not the time you should have a first discussion.

For more advice, information and resources contact your county's office of aging. You can also visit RothkoffLaw.com to talk to an attorney that works exclusively with seniors and those with disabilities.

