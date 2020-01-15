Girl Scout Cookie Season Kicks off

Posted 9:39 AM, January 15, 2020, by , Updated at 06:56AM, January 15, 2020

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest financial investment in girls annually in the United States and a powerful entrepreneurship incubator for the next generation of female leaders.

Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania and CEO Kim. E Fraites-Dow join us to talk about the start of cookie season!

Girls who participate in the program learn five crucial skills—goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics.

There are nine varieties of cookies (Girl Scout S’mores, Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Thanks-A-Lot, Shortbread, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Lemonades and Caramel Chocolate Chip)

Cookie Finder link (enter your zip code to find a cookie booth near you).

