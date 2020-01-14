Prevent Yourself From Getting Sick This Flu Season

Experts predict that this flu season could be one of the worst that we've seen in years.
To help prevent getting sick, Dr. Navdeep Brar from Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Burlington County shared four tips you need to know.
- Get the flu vaccine! This is the most important way to prevent the spread of the flu.
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid close contact with sick people, and if you are sick, avoid contact with others.
- If you have the flu, seek medical attention immediately. Medicine can help relieve your symptoms.