Eat Your Way to Wellness

Posted 10:14 AM, January 14, 2020, by , Updated at 10:13AM, January 14, 2020

Jessica DeLuise is a physician assistant and culinary medicine specialist. She is the host of the new show Eat Your Way to Wellness which premieres this Saturday January 18th on PHL17. Check out the awesome foods she shared with us today!

Data pix.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.