Dr. Lori is the star antiques appraiser on a variety of different television shows. Check out what she discovers with Monica and Jenna!
Antiques Appraiser Dr. Lori Verderame
-
Dr. Steven Rosenberg Tell Us How to Quit Smoking
-
5 Reasons to Skip That Holiday Cocktail
-
Strategies to Achieve Goals When Entering the New Year
-
Weekend Wayback: Dr. Shock!
-
Prevent Yourself From Getting Sick This Flu Season
-
-
Holiday Foods That Are Bad for Your Pets
-
IN FOCUS: National Hispanic Heritage Month, Amate a Ti Misma Event, Real Men Wear Pink, Philadanco
-
Weekend Philler Episode 404 – Halloween Spooktacular!
-
Renowned Communication Coach Explains How to Command a Room
-
Oh My Gourd! Pumpkin Decorating with Eddie Ross
-
-
National Breast Cancer Awareness Month Preventative Care Tips
-
The Cooper Foundation to Host Tenth Annual Pink Roses Teal Magnolias Brunch for Breast and Gynecologic Cancer Research
-
Woman gives kidney to stranger, triggering transplant chain to help save 4 lives