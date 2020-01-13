The Benefits of Chair Yoga With OHMGrown

Posted 9:13 AM, January 13, 2020, by , Updated at 09:12AM, January 13, 2020

Chair yoga is said to have multiple benefits for your health and body, especially for your joints which is a problem for many people!

Data pix.

The Owner of OHMGrown Yoga, Alyssa Pflug joined us along with a yoga instructor, Jess Karpiak to talk about this four-week yoga series in Haddonfield NJ.

The owner says is, “great for anyone who experiences joint pain or chronic pain of any kind. Older adults as well as humans with limited mobility will benefit from this modified style of yoga that helps to improve circulation and build strength and balance, all while protecting the joints."

To learn more about OHMGrown Yoga, visit their website.

