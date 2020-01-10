Series One Gaming from the Philadelphia Union

The Philadelphia Union joins us to talk about Series One Philadelphia. It’s happening January 10 with giveaways. Watch elite FIFA eSports in an iconic Philadelphia music venue. It’s free admission too! Check it out!
