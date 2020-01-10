Live Your Dream at Phillies Phantasy Camp

Have you ever wished you could play for the Phillies, and hang out with Philadelphia legends?

You can live that dream at Phillies Phantasy Camp, held in Clearwater, Florida.

Sign up to be a player, and you'll get to take the field in your own personalized Phillies uniform and locker, and compete against Phillies Hall-of-Famers including Jim Thome, Larry Bowa and more.

If you're not an athlete, you can sit in the dugout and learn from the pros to become Phillies Phantasy Camp General Manager or enjoy the game in the stands for the Phan experience.

Both men and women 30 years and older are invited to participate.

For more information, click here.

