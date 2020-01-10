Adopt a Pet: Christian

Posted 9:59 AM, January 10, 2020, by , Updated at 09:56AM, January 10, 2020
Meet Christian!

This handsome hunk is the sweetest boy you'll ever meet! He wants love, snuggles and endless head scratches.

Christian was found as a very skinny stray running along a busy road. After a few weeks of good eating he has gained some weight and is ready for his forever family.

The Pennsylvania SPCA believes Christian is 3 to 5-years-old and they think this calm quiet guy would do great with almost any family.

Click here to learn more about this love bug!

