Adopt a Pet: Christian

Meet Christian!

This handsome hunk is the sweetest boy you'll ever meet! He wants love, snuggles and endless head scratches.

Christian was found as a very skinny stray running along a busy road. After a few weeks of good eating he has gained some weight and is ready for his forever family.

The Pennsylvania SPCA believes Christian is 3 to 5-years-old and they think this calm quiet guy would do great with almost any family.

