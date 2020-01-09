Food Bank of South Jersey Names 2020 Youth Ambassador

Posted 7:44 AM, January 9, 2020, by , Updated at 07:43AM, January 9, 2020
Data pix.

The Food Bank of South Jersey has named local singer and artist CC Miles as its Youth Ambassador for 2020.

The organization works to make sure that nobody goes hungry, and now it is tackling the issue of youth hunger by raising awareness and sharing the impact it has on our children.

"Growing up, I didn't know that 1 in 8 adults are food insecure," said CC. "Bringing awareness to schools will help people get more involved and realize that it might be affecting some of their friends."

It is estimated that about 140,000 people in South Jersey are affected by food insecurity, and 38,000 of them are children.

"You can volunteer, host food drives, or make a monetary donation," said Fred Waziak, President of the Food Bank of South Jersey.

For more information, to volunteer or donate, visit the food bank's website here.

