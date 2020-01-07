Philadelphia Wings Host Home Opener This Friday at Wells Fargo Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lacrosse is back for another season here in Philly!

The Wings' 2019-2020 season just started, and the team is hosting its home opener this Friday at 7 PM inside the Wells Fargo Center.

"We believe we have the best fans," said Wings forward Blaze Riorden. "About 200 people traveled to our game in New York City last weekend, and the Wings fans were louder than ever. It's great that we're able to come back home and having our fans behind us will definitely be big in our favor."

The team heads to the home opener with a two-game win streak.

"We're focusing on one game at a time, we're not going to look too far ahead," said forward Matt Rambo. "We're just going to play Wings lacrosse ball, and be tough and gritty."

