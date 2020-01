The New Dig Rittenhouse opening in Philadelphia with Brownies made with Sweet Potato and Cookies with Carrots.

The food is all made in-house. There are no freezers, no microwaves, and no can openers just a team of cooks and chefs. Eight years in, they say they’ve opened 30 restaurants, partnered with more than 130 farms, and taught hundreds people how to cook (really cook) in our kitchens. Look for their new location opening today on 1616 Chestnut Street.