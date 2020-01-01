Woodland String Band at the 2020 Mummers Parade

Love the Woodland String Band? Then you came to the right place. We’ve got Woodland’s 2020 Mummers Parade performance video of their “Caliente en Cuba” theme and some photos below.

We've also got a great big Woodland String Band Photo and Video Archive that you can access in the link below. (For some Mummers groups this archive goes back over a decade of PHL17 footage and photos).