Woodland String Band at the 2020 Mummers Parade

Posted 2:00 PM, January 1, 2020, by , Updated at 01:54PM, January 1, 2020

Love the Woodland String Band?  Then you came to the right place.   We’ve got Woodland’s 2020 Mummers Parade performance video of their “Caliente en Cuba” theme and some photos below.

Photo Gallery

We've also got a great big Woodland String Band Photo and Video Archive that you can access in the link below. (For some Mummers groups this archive goes back over a decade of PHL17 footage and photos).

Woodland String Band Video and Photo Archive

1 Comment

  • Carol Phipps

    Loved Caliente en Cuba it was 👍👍👍👍👍. The announcers praised their music. Said the difficulty was amazing! I miss seeing Shaggy up front but Georgie did a great job!

