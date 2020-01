Love the Uptown String Band? Then you came to the right place. We’ve got Uptown’s 2020 Mummers Parade performance video of their “Drop & Give Me 20’s” theme and some photos below.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've also got a great big Uptown String Band Photo and Video Archive that you can access in the link below. (For some Mummers groups this archive goes back over a decade of PHL17 footage and photos).