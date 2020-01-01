2020 Mummers Results
String Band Division Results
1. South Philly
2. Quaker City
3. Fralinger
4. Woodland
5. Avalon
6. Aqua
7. Uptown
8. Polish American
9. Ferko
10. – Duffy
11. – Hegeman
12. – Greater Kensington
13. – Durning
14. – Greater Overbrook
15. – Pennsport –
16. – Jersey –
String Band Captain Results
1. South Philly – Denny Palandro
2. Quaker City – Jimmy Good
3. Stephen Caldwell – Uptown
4. George Balzer – Hegeman
5. Brad Bowen – Fralinger
Fancy Brigade Division Results
Coming Soon
Fancy Brigade Captain
Coming Soon
Wench Brigade Results
- Riverfront
- Oregon
- Saints
- O’Malley
- Americans
- Cara Liom
- Bryson
- Froggy Carr
- Pirates
Comic Division Results
- Murray
- Goodtimers
- Landi
1st place Captain – Dennis Pellegrino
1st place Comic Brigade – B. Love Strutters
4 comments
Vicki Klein
IM SO UPSET I CAN’T WATCH THE FANCY BRIGADES!!!! :'( :'( :'( :'( :'(
Stephen E Fritz
Trish
Not at all. I watched every single string band with my 8 year old today and not only does my 8 year old son not agree with the results but neither did I or the announcers from the way they spoke. I believe that The Duffy String Band should have come in first and then The Durning String Band in second and then The Fralinger String Band in third like they did. And you can’t blame it on me being bias because I don’t know anyone from The Duffy String Band. I’m possibly a tad bias for The Durning String Band because it’s my family’s band but I truly think that they did a very good job and the announcers (including Pierre) spoke as if they truly enjoyed them more than most and even on Facebook people’s support does not at all agree with the judges results. I guess we’ll have to wait and see what the people’s choice results will be.
Brooklyn
my votes for String Band:
1. South Philly
2. Quaker City
Fancy Brigade:
1. Satin Slippers
2. Golden Crown