VOTE: 2020 Mummers Parade Viewers’ Choice Award

Posted 11:21 AM, December 31, 2019, by , Updated at 11:28AM, December 31, 2019

Here is your chance to vote in our 2020 Mummers Viewers’ Choice Award.  Starting January 1st at 5PM, you can use the links below to vote for your favorite Fancy Brigade and String Band Performance.

Vote for your favorite String Band

Vote for your favorite Fancy Brigade

Good Luck!

If you missed a Fancy Brigade  performance you can see them all here  and if you missed a  String Band performance you can see them all here.

NOTE: The contests will be live periodically for testing, but NO VOTES cast before January 1st 5PM will be counted.

 

