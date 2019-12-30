Strategies to Achieve Goals When Entering the New Year

Posted 9:08 AM, December 30, 2019, by , Updated at 06:14AM, December 30, 2019

Dr. Chanda Reynolds discusses strategies to achieve goals when entering the new year!

It can be hard to stick to our goals. According to the University of Scranton, Only 8% of Americans actually achieve their new year goals, while a majority do not make it past March. Discussing roadblocks and identifying possible reasons why these past years have been a "New year, but the Same you" may result in behavior change.

3 Reasons why you haven't been achieving your goals:

1. Improper Goal Setting 

2. Unwritten Goals Don't Yield Results 

3. Set Boundaries

For more information on Dr. Chanda, visit her social media page.

