Dr. Chanda Reynolds discusses strategies to achieve goals when entering the new year!
It can be hard to stick to our goals. According to the University of Scranton, Only 8% of Americans actually achieve their new year goals, while a majority do not make it past March. Discussing roadblocks and identifying possible reasons why these past years have been a "New year, but the Same you" may result in behavior change.
3 Reasons why you haven't been achieving your goals:
1. Improper Goal Setting
2. Unwritten Goals Don't Yield Results
3. Set Boundaries
