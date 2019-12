It’s officially 9 days away from Mummers Monday and Jersey City String Band joined us this morning to celebrate!

The Mummers Parade is Wednesday, January 1st down Broad Street (Starts at City Hall and marches south on Broad Street to Washington Ave.). For more information about the Mummers Parade, visit here.

To find out more on Jersey City String Band, check out their Facebook.