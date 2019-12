× Cunningham Piano Company Offers Music Classes For All Ages

Every year, students at the Cunningham Piano Company’s Music School learn how to play traditional holiday music. They put together beautiful performances to get everyone in the holiday spirit.

The Cunningham Piano Company has programs that run from basic beginners of all ages, all the way up to professional coachings.

Our Khiree Stewart went there to check it out and even got a piano lesson.

Click here for more information.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video