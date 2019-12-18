Local Nonprofit Holton’s Heroes 5th Annual Toy Drive

Holton’s Heroes is a not-for-profit charity dedicated to helping pediatric brain injury survivors get the tools they need to succeed in recovery.

The non-profit was founded after Holton Weingrad suffered a traumatic brain injury at only 11-weeks while he was in the care of a then trusted nanny.

This toy drive is one of the many things that Holton’s Heroes does to help children. Over the past four years, over 15,000 toys have been collected during the holiday seasons and have been donated to area hospitals.'

This year, the toys will be donated to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.

For more information on Holton's Heroes and to donate, visit their website.  

