Philadelphia’s Holiday Light Trolley Tour

Holiday lights are one of the best parts of the season and there is one tour in Philadelphia that allows you to see some of the best displays in the city.

Founding Footsteps Holiday Light Tour is two hour BYOB trolley ride all over the city.

The stops include Smedley Street and Miracle on 13th Street,  two neighborhoods in the heart of south Philly that invest their own time and money each year to create elaborate displays and spread holiday cheer.

The tour will also drive by the iconic tree City Hall Christmas tree and the massive tree at the top of the art museum steps.

The trolley tour begins and ends at Santa's Speakeasy on 114 Market Street. Grab a drink before the ride or warm up after with a cup of spiked cider.

