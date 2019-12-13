Project HOME and DiBruno Bros. Partner for Holiday Gift Boxes

Project HOME & DiBruno Bros. Partner for Redesigned Holiday Gift Boxes Providing Employment & Opportunities for People Formerly Homeless.

Philadelphia culinary giant, Di Bruno Bros., has partnered with Project HOME’s Social Enterprise team to redesign and sell their holiday gift boxes with 100% of the sale going to Project HOME.

The box includes Di Bruno Bros. Black Lava Cashews, Project HOME Co-Founder Sister Mary’s Sinfully Delicious Cranberry Sauce, original artwork mug and candles made by Project HOME residents who have experienced homelessness. These gift boxes and their contents create social, financial and employment opportunities for Project HOME residents.

The boxes are being sold online and in stores, click here to purchase.