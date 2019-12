Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is the perfect time of year to listen to festive holiday music, and there's nothing like taking in that music live.

The Philly POPS Jazz Orchestra of Philadelphia are hosting a one-night only show tomorrow night to get you in the holiday spirit.

Terell Stafford, Philly POPS' Artistic Director for Jazz gave us a taste of what you can see at the show.

The show is December 14th at 8 PM. For more information and tickets, click here.