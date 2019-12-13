Melanin Mommies Raising Awareness About The Importance of Moms Doing Self Care

Melanin Mommies Briara Lowery Raising Awareness About The Importance of Moms Doing Self Care.

Melanin Mommies is an organization dedicated to the journey of healing, wellness, and personal development for Black and Brown mothers alike.

"Melanin Mommies has been a mirror to my own personal healing journey, I feel as though it's my duty to share what has worked for me on to the next woman" says founder Briara Lowery.

4 Tips

Remind yourself that you are worthy.

Ask for help.

Prioritize your sleep.

Find your community.

To get involved by following Briara on Instagram @briaralowery or the Melanin Mommies Instagram page @_melanin.mommies.