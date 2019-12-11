The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble Presents The TAPCRACKER

The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble is proud to present THE TAPCRACKER, a full length, all tap version of the classic holiday favorite.

THE TAPCRACKER features The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble's First Company, Apprentice Dancers, and our Youth Ensemble, comprised of talented students from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.

THE LADY HOOFERS TAP ENSEMBLE produces original works of choreography while preserving the tradition of improvisation in American rhythm tap, bringing innovative percussive dance to diverse audiences.

The only performance with remaining tickets is Saturday, December 14th 7pm-8:30pm.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

