Davio's Kids Gingerbread House Workshop

Davio’s is kicking off family-friendly Gingerbread house making workshops at both its Philly and King of Prussia locations!

Join Davios's Pastry Chef as she leads a demonstration and workshop, teaching guests how to build personalized gingerbread houses fit for the North Pole!

The event is $40 per child (excluding tax & gratuity), and adult admission is free. Each participating child will receive one gingerbread house to decorate (with delectable decorations included) as well as a delicious lunch prepared by the Davio’s culinary team!

In the generous spirit of the holidays, they ask that each guest help in one small way: please arrive at the event with gloves or mittens and help us spread the seasonal joy! Your donation will go directly to Cradles to Crayons Philadelphia!

For more information, visit their website.