Davio’s Kids Gingerbread House Workshop

Posted 8:15 AM, December 11, 2019, by

Davio’s is kicking off family-friendly Gingerbread house making  workshops at both its Philly and King of Prussia locations!

Data pix.

Saturday, December 14, 2019 @ 12pm children of all ages are invited to participate in one-of-a-kind, hands on workshop!

Join Davios's Pastry Chef as she leads a demonstration and workshop, teaching guests how to build personalized gingerbread houses fit for the North Pole!

The event is $40 per child (excluding tax & gratuity), and adult admission is free. Each participating child will receive one gingerbread house to decorate (with delectable decorations included) as well as a delicious lunch prepared by the Davio’s culinary team!

In the generous spirit of the holidays, they ask that each guest help in one small way: please arrive at the event with gloves or mittens and help us spread the seasonal joy! Your donation will go directly to Cradles to Crayons Philadelphia!

For more information, visit their website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.