Philly Tarot Deck

COLLINGSWOOD, NJ — The Philly Tarot Deck is where astrology and all things Philadelphia overlap, and Weekend Philler got the full story from the creator of the deck, James Boyle. The idea first came to fruition when James was asked to create an illustration for an article about the rising popularity of astrology in Philadelphia Magazine. It all started with this illustration of three Philadelphia themed tarot cards. Then, public demand quickly grew for a full 78 card deck, so James got to work.

To purchase the Philly Tarot Deck visit: PhillyTarotDeck.com

For more information about James Boyle Illustration visit: JamesBoyle.com

