Parts of City Hall and LOVE Park have been transformed into a traditional, open-air German Christmas Market.

Returning for its 12th season, Christmas Village will be open until Christmas Eve. Enjoy holiday sights and sounds with tens of thousands of twinkling lights, festive decorations, live music, and multiple children’s activities. Come ready to shop for high-quality, international and local gifts and decorations.

